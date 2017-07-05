entertainment

Divorce

Natalie Maines, Adrian Pasdar divorcing after 17 years

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Natalie Maines (L), lead singer for the band "Dixie Chicks", her husband actor Adrian Pasdar (2nd R), and their sons Jackson (2nd L) and Beckett (R) pose at the premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011.

Natalie Maines and her husband and of 17 years are calling it quits.

The Dixie Chicks star filed for divorce from her actor husband, Adrian Pasdar, according to TMZ.

A rep for Maines told Fox News, "It's a private family matter." A rep for Pasdar did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Maines, 42, and Pasdar, 52, met at Dixie Chick member Emily Strayer's 1999 wedding to Charlie Robison.

The pair share two sons, Jackson Slade, 16, and Beckett Finn, 13.

