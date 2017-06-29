entertainment

Late Night

Jay Leno thinks late night anti-Trump jokes are getting old

Television personality Jay Leno participates in the NBCUniversal "Jay Leno's Garage" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2015 Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 13, 2015.

If Jay Leno was still on late night TV, he said he would steer clear of Trump jokes.

And then he went and told a Trump joke.

The retired "Tonight Show" host told Page Six he thinks the current lineup of late night hosts anti-Trump jokes are growing stale.

"If [mocking the president] is a constant thing on a nightly basis, eventually you’re all doing the same joke," he told Page Six.

He added, "I enjoy bringing people together."

Despite his stance on mocking Trump, he's definitely not a fan of the president.

"I remember when 'House of Cards' was a TV show. Now it's a documentary. You look at the Underwoods. You go, 'At least this isn’t as bad as the real thing.'"

