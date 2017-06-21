entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Celebrity News

George Clooney sells tequila brand Casamigos for $1 billion

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Actor George Clooney holds his trophy during a photocall after receiving an Honorary Cesar Award at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017.

Actor George Clooney holds his trophy during a photocall after receiving an Honorary Cesar Award at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017.  (Reuters)

George Clooney has a lot to celebrate this year.

Weeks after Clooney welcomed twins with his wife Amal, the actor announced he sold his tequila brand Casamigos for $1 billion.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes," Clooney said in a statement to Fox News.

Clooney, who started the brand with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, sold Casamigos to British beverage company Diageo.

Looking back to where it all began. #NationalBestFriendDay #HouseOfFriends

A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on

"This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo," Clooeny's statement continued. "But we’re not going anywhere."

He added they plan on "still be[ing] very much a part of Casamigos" and will be enjoying "a shot tonight. Maybe two."

Cheers to moms and moms-to-be. #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on

Casamigos launched in 2013.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

AROUND THE WEB