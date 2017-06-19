Miley Cyrus slams Dolce & Gabbana in heated Instagram post

Miley Cyrus has a love-hate relationship with Dolce & Gabbana.

The pop singer expressed her thanks to the Italian fashion designers for inviting her brother to walk in their Milan fashion show but then criticized the brand's politics.

"I STRONGLY disagree with your politics," Cyrus wrote before adding "but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

The "Malibu" singer's critique comes after Dolce & Gabbana released shirts earlier this month making fun of those who boycott their brand for dressing First Lady Melania Trump.

Stefano Gabbana fired back on Instagram saying, "We are Italian and we don't care about politics [or] American [politics].

"We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana," he wrote.

Dolce & Gabbana recently revealed they are selling T-shirts for $245 that read #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA.

The shirts are in response to criticism over the high-end designers' decision to dress Melania Trump for her first official White House photo as well as for several high-profile appearances.

