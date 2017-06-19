entertainment

Feud

Miley Cyrus slams Dolce & Gabbana in heated Instagram post

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Miley Cyrus has a love-hate relationship with Dolce & Gabbana.

The pop singer expressed her thanks to the Italian fashion designers for inviting her brother to walk in their Milan fashion show but then criticized the brand's politics.

"I STRONGLY disagree with your politics," Cyrus wrote before adding "but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!

The "Malibu" singer's critique comes after Dolce & Gabbana released shirts earlier this month making fun of those who boycott their brand for dressing First Lady Melania Trump.

Stefano Gabbana fired back on Instagram saying, "We are Italian and we don't care about politics [or] American [politics].

"We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana," he wrote.

Dolce & Gabbana recently revealed they are selling T-shirts for $245 that read #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA.

The shirts are in response to criticism over the high-end designers' decision to dress Melania Trump for her first official White House photo as well as for several high-profile appearances.

