Shania Twain reveals album release date, unveils new single 'Life's About to Get Good'

Shania Twain is no longer keeping her fans in suspense.

The country superstar has been teasing new music for years and in February promised fans they'd see a new single from her in March and an album in May.

However, fans became restless as March passed and no news of a single or album came.

Finally, Twain released her new single "Life's About to Get Good" Thursday and revealed her first album in 15 years, "NOW," will be released on September 29.

Twain is the sole songwriter on "NOW," and it will feature 12 tracks. However, fans can purchase a deluxe 16 track version.