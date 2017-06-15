Katy Perry says all the awards she's won 'are fake'

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades.

The 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

“All the awards shows are fake,” explained Perry. “And all the awards that I’ve won are fake.”

Perry added they don’t represent her audience.

“They’re constructs,” she said.

The singer said her newest album “Witness” is a collection of personal songs, and to celebrate its release, she launched a YouTube live stream over the weekend that exposed every moment of her life on camera.

Despite Perry attempting to pull all the stops for a new hit, “Witness” is proving to be a flop.

According to Forbes, her comeback single “Chained To The Rhythm” debuted at no. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, but quickly dropped to no. 8 the following week and then left the top 10 entirely.

“The song isn’t gone for good as it sits at no. 87 on the Hot 100, but it wasn’t the hit she was looking for right out of the gate,” explains the business magazine.

Then Perry dropped a follow-up single titled “Bon Appetit.” Forbes added that song peaked at no. 76 “which is an incredibly uninspiring beginning for a Katy Perry single.” The song left the Hot 100 list entirely. Her next single named “Swish Swish” also failed to impress critics.

“Most interpretation of her songs are just that — interpretations, because the writing has so far been too nonspecific and frigid,” wrote Vulture. “Perry seems like she’s throwing everything at the wall in an album marketing meeting and waiting to see what sticks.”

Still, Perry told the Times she’s the happiest she’s ever been.

“It’s a departure, and it’s a necessary evolution that I have to take,” she said. “And I know that sometimes it feels publicly like I’m dragging cement blocks, but like, the pyramids were made out of cement blocks — or not cement. But do you know what I’m trying to say? I’m gonna get there.”