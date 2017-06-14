'America's Got Talent' contestant dies in car accident before episode airs

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers died in a car accident just weeks before his audition episode was set to air.

The 29-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when it crashed in Maryland early Saturday morning, TMZ reported. Brandon was taken to the hospital where he died the next day.

Maryland State Troopers responded the crash around 4:30 am Saturday. There were two others in the car with Rogers including the driver.

Rogers was discovered on Instagram by ‘AGT’ producers after he posted a video covering a Boyz II Men song.

The group posted on their Facebook page expressing their condolences shortly after learning about the young singer’s tragic death.

Police are investigating the crash but TMZ reported that no drugs or alcohol were in involved.