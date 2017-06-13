Ireland Baldwin explains why she opened up about body shaming in lingerie pic

Ireland Baldwin has zero regrets for posting a racy image that had a special message.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted a photo via Instagram where she stripped down to her lingerie. The model captioned the image with a lengthy post where she got candid about accepting her body.

“This is who I am, take it or leave it,” she wrote. “I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else.”

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Baldwin told ET on Monday she received praise from followers.

“A lot of people I know needed to hear it that week, for some weird reason,” she explained. “So, I don’t know. I was kind of a voice for some people, some friends of mine that were going through something personal, and I was like, I have to… I have to say something. I just think a lot of people get shamed for being who they are, and there’s nothing wrong with being who you are and looking the way you look, as long as you’re healthy and happy. So, I felt the need to say something that week, so I did.”

Baldwin added she feels her most beautiful when she’s taking care of herself.

@cavs need to win and I need to shoot with @jenmsenn again... 💔 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

“Just when I’m in my happiest state,” said Baldwin. “When I’m doing yoga, when I feel good about my body. Not necessarily punishing myself, or doing anything to harm myself. Just when I’m in a really happy, healthy frame of mind. You know?"