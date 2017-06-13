'Bachelor in Paradise' host Chris Harrison addresses allegations of misconduct on set

"Bachelor in Paradise" host Chris Harrison is speaking out about the "allegations of misconduct" on the set of the reality show. On Monday, ABC halted filming on the series.

The long-time "Bachelor" franchise host said he wanted to put an end to "all the rumors and misinformation being put out there."

According to multiple media reports, a third party filed a complaint after witnessing contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson engaging in sexual activity in a pool as the cameras roll. People magazine and TMZ reported Olympios may have been too intoxicated to consent to the encounter.

"Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time," Harrison told "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved."

ABC stopped filming the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise" after the network became "aware of allegations of misconduct on the set." The show was set to premiere August 8.

Warner Bros., which produces the series, said it reacted swiftly to the complaint.

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," Warner Bros. said in a statement Sunday. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Harrison said the "safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us."

He told fans he will "keep you as informed and up-to-date as I possibly can" and he apologized for "any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans."

He concluded, "It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."

