Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin after Donald Trump photo controversy

Alec Baldwin has Kathy Griffin's back.

The 59-year-old actor, who played President Donald Trump on last season of "Saturday Night Live," took to Twitter on Friday to defend Griffin amid the backlash over her controversial photo shoot.

WATCH: Kathy Griffin Breaks Down in Tears Defending Controversial Donald Trump Photo: 'He Broke Me'

"Kathy....baby...I've been there," Baldwin wrote before referencing his own political drama in 1998, when he joked about then-Representative Henry Hyde on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

"The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? A joke," he recalled. "That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, 'No, we're serious!' No one. But all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully."

"Kathy...f**k them. F**k them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights," he continued. "Ignore him. Like all the leaders of the other countries in the world. Ignore him."

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx Weighs in on Kathy Griffin Controversy: 'Don't Kill the Comedian'

Griffin posed with a bloodied replica of Trump's head in a photo shoot shot by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields earlier this week. In addition to backlash from the public, Griffin has been fired by CNN from co-hosting their New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper. All seven of her upcoming comedy tour dates have also been canceled as of Friday.

Jim Carrey weighed in on the controversy to ET on Wednesday, declaring that comedians are the "last line of defense" against Trump.