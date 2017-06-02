'Britain's Got Talent's' Amanda Holden's dress prompts complaints it's too revealing for family show

Amanda Holden is not holding back.

The "Britain's Got Talent" host sparked outrage among viewers who felt her revealing dress from Thursday night's episode was not fit for the family TV show.

The 46-year-old offended fans in a skin-tight backless dress with a plunging neckline that stopped right before the star's belly button.

According to The Sun, the UK equivalent to the FCC, Ofcom, received 216 complaints over Holden's outfit.

"We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate," Ofcom told The Sun.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Holden's ensemble.

Oh dear!!! Amanda Holden soooo wrong!! Bad choice of dress #BGT — Mary Evans (@Maryevo46) June 1, 2017

Does Amanda Holden know this is a family show and doesn't need to dress like a stripper #BGT — Georgie Tucker (@georgietuck45) June 1, 2017

What was Amanda Holden thinking, ?.

wearing such a revealing dress 👗 on family TV program,? — Rosemary (@RosemaryAgius) June 2, 2017

Totally inappropriate dress for a family show Amanda Holden #BGT Just because you can doesn't mean you should! #havesomeclass — Rach Wasnidge (@RachWasblonde) June 1, 2017

The actress and singer previously told The Sun she hopes her outfits cause people to complain to Ofcom.

"I can’t wait to wear my dresses," she told The Sun last week. "Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I haven’t done my job if they aren't!"

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.