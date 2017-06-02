entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Viral

'Britain's Got Talent's' Amanda Holden's dress prompts complaints it's too revealing for family show

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
  • "Britain's Got Talent" host Amanda Holden's revealing dress sparked outrage. slides

    "Britain's Got Talent" host Amanda Holden's revealing dress sparked outrage.  (Syco/Thames/Dymond via Splash)

  • amanda holden splash fox full slides

     (Syco/Thames/Dymond via Splash)

Amanda Holden is not holding back.

The "Britain's Got Talent" host sparked outrage among viewers who felt her revealing dress from Thursday night's episode was not fit for the family TV show.

The 46-year-old offended fans in a skin-tight backless dress with a plunging neckline that stopped right before the star's belly button.

According to The Sun, the UK equivalent to the FCC, Ofcom, received 216 complaints over Holden's outfit.

"We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate," Ofcom told The Sun.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Holden's ensemble.

The actress and singer previously told The Sun she hopes her outfits cause people to complain to Ofcom.

"I can’t wait to wear my dresses," she told The Sun last week. "Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I haven’t done my job if they aren't!"

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

AROUND THE WEB