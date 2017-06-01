'Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings mocks Barron, Donald Trump Jr. lashes out

One “Jeopardy!” champion and best-selling children’s book author is facing heat after mocking President Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron over the controversial photo of Kathy Griffin holding a blooded mask of the 70-year-old.

Ken Jennings posted a tweet Wednesday that appeared to reference a report by TMZ that alleged Barron was watching television at home when he saw the graphic image on the screen, prompting him to believe the beheading was real:

Barron’s older half-brother, Donald Trump Jr., spotted the tweet and immediately retaliated:

Jennings quickly responded:

Trump Jr. then called out book publisher Simon & Schuster over the shocking comments:

Griffin’s photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields immediately sparked outrage, resulting in CNN dropping the 56-old-comedienne from hosting their annual New Year’s Eve show.

Squatty Potty also eliminated their contract with the spokeswoman and the USO announced they were no longer involved with Griffin.