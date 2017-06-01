entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Feud

'Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings mocks Barron, Donald Trump Jr. lashes out

Fox News
Donald Trump's son addresses the Republican National Convention

 

One “Jeopardy!” champion and best-selling children’s book author is facing heat after mocking President Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron over the controversial photo of Kathy Griffin holding a blooded mask of the 70-year-old.

Ken Jennings posted a tweet Wednesday that appeared to reference a report by TMZ that alleged Barron was watching television at home when he saw the graphic image on the screen, prompting him to believe the beheading was real:

'JEOPARDY!' GIVES ALEX TREBEK THE FINGER

Barron’s older half-brother, Donald Trump Jr., spotted the tweet and immediately retaliated:

Jennings quickly responded:

Trump Jr. then called out book publisher Simon & Schuster over the shocking comments:

Griffin’s photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields immediately sparked outrage, resulting in CNN dropping the 56-old-comedienne from hosting their annual New Year’s Eve show.

Squatty Potty also eliminated their contract with the spokeswoman and the USO announced they were no longer involved with Griffin.

AROUND THE WEB