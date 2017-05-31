Scott Pelley reportedly out of 'CBS Evening News'

Scott Pelley is out at “CBS Evening News,” Page Six has exclusively learned.

Sources tell us that ‘Poison Pelley’s’ office was being cleared out on Tuesday while the anchor was away on an assignment for the network’s news magazine “60 Minutes.”

We’re told that he’s being shifted permanently to “60 Minutes.”

Insiders tell us that CBS News president David Rhodes “is making [Pelley] move to ‘60 Minutes,’ ” and that the pair “don’t get on.”

Another TV insider said while Pelley’s ratings have been down, “There’s also been friction between him and [Rhodes].”

