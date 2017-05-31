Country stars to honor Gregg Allman at CMT Awards with tribute performances

Country’s biggest stars will pay tribute to southern rocker Gregg Allman who passed away on Saturday at age 69.

Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, and more will perform at the upcoming CMT Music Awards, honoring the late frontman of The Allman Brothers.

GREGG ALLMAN PASSES AWAY

CMT President Brian Philips said in a statement Wednesday that after Allman's death, artists started reaching out to see how they could celebrate Allman's musical contributions during the show, which will air June 7.

Philips said the Allman Brothers Band created the "bedrock foundation of modern Southern music."

In addition, CMT announced that Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini, who is a leading nominee, will both be performing during the awards show.

Previously announced performers include Florida Georgia Line with The Chainsmokers, Keith Urban with Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.