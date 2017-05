Shaquille O'Neal horrified fans when he removed his sock and shoe to expose his bare foot during NBA on TNT’s halftime report of Thursday’s Cavs-Celtics Game 5.

Host Ernie Johnson was in the middle of asking the athlete a question when suddenly Shaq exclaimed, "Check out at those claws."

The camera turned towards his size-22 feet and everyone on set gasped at his frightening feet.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their disgust.