'Price is Right' contestant breaks Plinko record

One lucky "Price is Right" contestant shattered the Plinko record Thursday.

Ryan, a contestant from Philadelphia, was already excited when Drew Carey invited him onstage but he freaked out when he discovered he'd be playing the Plinko game.

In the game, contestants drop a chip on the pinball board to land on a winning amount.

His first chip landed on $10,000 and Ryan and the crowd went wild.

What happened next was record-breaking.

His next chips landed on $1,000, $10,000, $500 and then finally another $10,000. He won $31,500 breaking the previous record of $30,500.

Twitter also went wild after watching Ryan's big win.