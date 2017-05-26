'Dallas' actor Jared Martin dead at 75

Jared Martin, who played Sue Ellen's handsome rodeo cowboy love interest on "Dallas," has died. He was 75.

The actor's son told The Hollywood Reporter Martin died at his home in Philadelphia Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Manhattan-born Martin was best known for his role on "Dallas," joining the show in 1979 as the adopted son of Clayton Farlow, played by Howard Keel.

He appeared as Dusty Farlow in a handful of episodes as the suitor Sue Ellen causing problems between her and her main love interest J.R. Ewing.

PHOTOS: Stars we lost

His other works included roles in "The Partridge Family," "The Waltons," "How The West Was Won" and "The Love Boat."

He retired from acting and worked as a painter and photographer.

He was married to Nancy Fales from 1963-1977 and to Carol Vogel from 1979-1984. He is survived by his wife Yu Weim and son Christian.