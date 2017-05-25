Hilary Swank explains her passion for sports: 'It just makes me feel good inside'

Hilary Swank may be best recognized as a two-time Oscar-winning actress, but the 42-year-old has another passion outside of Hollywood: sports.

“I grew up doing sports,” Swank told her friend and fellow actress Mariska Hargitay for Hamptons Magazine’s Memorial Day issue. “I couldn’t live without it. It just makes me feel good inside. It makes me feel connected. Most of the women in the world that I know — whether they’re taking their kids to school or they’re going to work — go from their workout to their day.”

Swank previously competed in swimming at the Junior Olympics. She was also a state finalist in gymnastics. In 2016, she launched luxury athleisure wear Mission Statement.

“I thought, ‘Why can’t we have clothes that are cutting-edge — with technical fabrics that aren’t out on the market with knee support and butt lift and hip support — but that cross over so they don’t look like workout clothes? So you can have it all?” she explained. “That’s what the modern-day woman needs. When I was looking for that and couldn’t find it, I thought, Well, I’m going to create it.”

Despite her fame, Swank wanted to create a collection that would resonate with the everyday woman on the go.

“I wanted to create something that people could wear even if they just want to work out, that they could out and they could pair the tennis dress with a pair of boots or a pair of heels and have their day,” she said. “Also, I travel so much, you travel so much. The idea of getting an outfit for the plane that’s comfortable but chic, that’s a whole other ball game in itself.”

While some critics may question a star’s clothing collection when she’s best known for her work on-screen, Swank stressed that her positive attitude in life prepares her for any challenges that may come her way.

“It’s a daily reminder, because I don’t wake up and think, ‘Oh, I can do that,’” she said. “I just wrapped a movie yesterday, and every time I take a job I’m like, ‘I hope I don’t eff this up. I hope that I can do it. I can figure it out.’ That goes from my work to who I am as a person. What can I do today to step into my fullest potential? I try to do something that scares me every day so that I feel like I’ve really stepped into my life.”