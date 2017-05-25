'Dirty Dancing' remake falls flat with viewers, critics

ABC was hoping to give fans the time of their lives by dusting off a fan-favorite film for its latest TV musical event. The network premiered its remake of “Dirty Dancing” with a new cast, modernized performances and a significantly longer runtime on Wednesday. With Baby out of the corner, it's time to ask how the massive effort was perceived by fans and critics alike.

Things didn’t look good for “Dirty Dancing” prior to its broadcast, with many entertainment critics ripping it apart after early viewings. USA Today called it a “miscast, misbegotten remake” and joked that no one’s singing can be as tone deaf as this.

Entertainment Weekly took a dig at, what it perceived to be, the utter lack of chemistry between the two leads, Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes, with its reviewer saying, “Together they dance like nobody's watching, and kiss like strangers trying not to get mono. (Seriously, it is hard to understate how little electricity there is between them, considering how much screen time they share. Potatoes have more sexual dazzle than these two.)”

Meanwhile, Vulture attacked the TV movie for its rather large runtime.

“The original ‘Dirty Dancing’ is an hour and 40 minutes long. Wednesday night’s broadcast runs for three hours including commercials, with the movie itself lasting just over two hours,” its review noted. “This thing hasn’t been expanded in order to tell a richer story. It’s been padded for more ad breaks.”

With critics decidedly in the anti ”Dirty Dancing” camp, the next question becomes how regular viewers thought it stacked up against the original. It seems that fans weren’t thrilled ABC’s modern adaptation either.

By and large, most couldn’t help but notice that the remake lacked a certain chemistry that the original had and seemed upset at the network for even trying.”

What a way to ruin an 80s classic. #DirtyDancing — ☼☯☾ (@sbueiz02) May 25, 2017

Did the writers and directors EVER see the original movie? Suppose to be about Baby growing up not the parents midlife crisis! #DirtyDancing — Penney (@pdwoods726) May 25, 2017

Netflix and Amazon Prime must be getting bombarded with searches for the original #DirtyDancing to cleanse everyone's soul of this disaster — Megan (@MegLisbeth) May 25, 2017

If ABC was smart, they'd run the original #DirtyDancing the next three nights in primetime without commercials, as penance for their crimes. — Justin Schillo (@mordock57) May 25, 2017

Others had more specific, creative gripes with the movie:

Dirty Dancing Havana Nights: We completely ruined Dirty Dancing



ABC: Hold my beer.#DirtyDancing — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) May 25, 2017

"I've always wondered what a back story on the parents would be like?" Said no one, ever! #DirtyDancing — Yamzie (@Yamzie613) May 25, 2017

Watching #DirtyDancing may cause bleeding from eyes and ears, broken hearts and bouts of violence against your TV lol — Shelly Lynn (@SassanachHero93) May 25, 2017

When you order it online Vs when it arrives....#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/lQ4FsWIkov — Bibble & Gubbles (@bibble8gubbles) May 25, 2017

A bright spot in the evening, for many, was the performance of “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland:

How is Sarah Hyland playing the sister and not Baby? Talk about a missed casting opportunity ABC #DirtyDancing — brittany (@brittanyoja) May 25, 2017

I admit it; I am crying just a little bit from this beautiful duet/marvelous scene with @Sarah_Hyland and @JQuintonJohnson! #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/TP86k8dOLt — De Lynn (@shlingdong) May 25, 2017

Sarah Hyland is the best part of this movie... #DirtyDancing — Priscilla (@mrssoto04) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing Sarah Hyland to the rescue. — Sarah James (@SarahJimmy27) May 25, 2017

However, any silver lining the movie may have had for some seemed to quickly be dashed by the controversial decision to [SPOILER ALERT] not bring the two main characters, Baby and Johnny, together in the end:

Who has the AUDACTIY to rewrite the ending of Dirty Dancing and have them not end up together!?! I'm so sad — lys (@arosselot27) May 25, 2017

Just when I thought they couldn't ruin Dirty Dancing enough they changed the ending..... — Cheryl (@cmariieee) May 25, 2017

Really disappointed in the remake of dirty dancing. It was uncalled for and that ending… LIKE WHAT?!? — Rachael Steffen (@RachaelSteffen5) May 25, 2017

That ending to the dirty dancing made me sad 😭 I always thought Johnny and baby got married and had a family #DirtyDancing — ✋ (@rachelyn04) May 25, 2017

In the end, however, many people seemed to unite around the ability to make the exact same joke about the remake:

ABC go stand in the corner and think about what you have done. #DirtyDancing — Jen (@JenCollins18) May 25, 2017

Please put baby in the corner. Turn off the lights. Close the door. And never look back. #DirtyDancing — Reese (@NY2Pgh) May 25, 2017

Somebody should put this Dirty Dancing remake in the corner. #DirtyDancing — Kelly Barnes (@IAmKellyBarnes) May 25, 2017