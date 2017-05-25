Aly Raisman slams TSA agent for body-shaming incident

Aly Raisman called out an airport security worker she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, "I don't see any muscles." Raisman called the encounter "rude & uncomfortable."

Raisman, who turned 23 Thursday, says she works "very hard to be healthy & fit."

"The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation," she wrote.

She continued, "He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look 'strong enough' to him? Not cool."

Raisman didn't say where or when the airport exchange took place.

The athlete has clearly moved on from the incident, sharing a picture while on a trip with fellow gymnist Alyssa Baumann.

Thanks for such a fun trip!!!! Look at the view. How insane! @alyssa_baumann_ #Turks pic.twitter.com/rZxVhAzR2I — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

