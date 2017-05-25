Alamo Drafthouse launches a 'women only' screening of 'Wonder Woman,' sparks outrage

Alamo Drafthouse announced a “women only” screening of “Wonder Woman” for June 6.

“The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening?” wrote the Austin-based theater. “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

The DC comic flick, which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, tells the story of Diana, who leaves behind her Amazon nation to become a superhero for “a world that desperately needs it.”

The announcement has sparked outrage among male attendees.

“Great, let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc,” wrote one viewer on Alamo’s Facebook page. “Let’s see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence.”

“Have you ever hosted a men’s only showing of any film?” questioned another.

“Very tacky Alamo,” chimed one viewer. “I’m all for equality and having a screening specifically stating it is not inclusive to everyone, is against equality. I’m not saying Alamo did this intentionally, but it is still just wrong.”

Alamo has been responding to complaints on social media.

“Very sorry if you feel excluded,” commented the venue to one viewer. “We thought it might be kinda fun — for one screening — to celebrate a character who’s meant a great deal to women for close to eight decades. Again, truly, truly, truly, truly sorry that we’ve offended you.”