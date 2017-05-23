James Corden reacts to Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert

James Corden opened his late night show by addressing the fatal explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England Monday night.

"While taping our show earlier tonight we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester, in England, that there has been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert," the British star said on the "Late Late Show" Monday night.

The CBS host said he had "no real information about what’s happening" but he does know "the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities and may injuries."

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks lie this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," he added.

Corden grew up in in Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire which is approximately a three hour drive from Manchester.

"Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester," Corden continued. "But you will have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things…But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and…a more tight-knit people you will be hard pressed to find; strong proud, caring people with community at their core."

He concluded, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight."