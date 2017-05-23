Ariana Grande's tour plans unclear after Manchester attack

The status of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” world tour is unclear in the aftermath of the tragic Manchester attack that left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured at a concert on Monday.

TMZ reported on Monday night that Grande's tour had been suspended, but a person close to the situation disputed those claims.

The person, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the individual was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said the 23-year-old pop star’s tour has not been cancelled or postponed despite reports claiming that changes to her schedule had been made.

The person added that Grande and her team are more focused on the victims at the moment, not the shows.

A rep for Grande revealed she was OK immediately after the attack and she tweeted "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry."

ARIANA GRANDE RESPONDS TO CONCERT ATTACK

Grande's next show is planned for Thursday at London's O2 Arena. When reached by Fox News for comment, the venue was vague about whether or not the show will go on. Grande's website still lists the May 25th show as her next performance.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester,” a rep for The O2 told Fox News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families. We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2. Anyone visiting The O2 should allow extra time for enhanced security checks.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Pala Alpitour in Italy, where Grande is scheduled to perform on June 17, also told Fox News that they are waiting to get official word from the singer’s management team before making an announcement about whether or not the show will go on as planned.

STARS RESPOND TO MANCHESTER TRAGEDY

Scott “Scooter” Braun, who manages Grande, took to social media to express his condolences after the attack. He has not mentioned where Grande is or what her plans are.

Reps for the star and Live Nation, which runs Ticketmaster, did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.