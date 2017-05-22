Miley Cyrus ditches shocking antics for toned down, emotional Billboard Awards performance

Miley Cyrus promised she's toned down her shocking antics and the star stayed true to her promise at Sunday Night's Billboard Music Awards.

Even Cyrus' family noted the change in demeanor at this year's award show for the former Disney star when her sister Noah Cyrus introduced her "for the first time in years with pants on."

Once known for her shocking performances of twerking and dangling naked from a wrecking ball, the singer performed the slow-burning love song "Malibu," without much of her signature in-your-face sexiness.

She paired the breezy single with a muted performance with acoustic instruments and a simple white crop top and wide brimmed hat.

#BBMAs #Malibu #MileyBu 🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

But the singer, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, couldn't hide her emotion by the end when she started crying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.