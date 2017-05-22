Ariana Grande responds to concert attack, says she's 'so so sorry,' reportedly suspends world tour

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to respond to a "terrorist incident" at her Manchester, United Kingdom concert that left 19 dead and at least 59 people wounded.

She tweeted a short message following the tragedy, stating she was "broken" and speechless.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also tweeted expressing his thoughts following the attack.

"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," Braun wrote. "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Grande's reps confirmed the star was "OK" after the attack. The rep added, "we are further investigating what happened.”

Grande has a concert scheduled on Thursday at the O2 Arena, but according to TMZ she has indefinitely suspended her world tour.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were treating the blast as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely.

British Transport Police said an explosion occurred in the foyer of Manchester Arena at 10:30 p.m., around the time the concert finished. Arena management tweeted its own statement, which said the incident took place "outside the venue in a public space."

