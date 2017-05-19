Illness
Courtney Stodden seeks help after mixing prescription pills with wine to cope with depression
Courtney Stodden is seeking help after the reality star admitted she's been coping with her depression by taking anti-anxiety medication with alcohol.
"I suffer from depression and also I suffer from immense anxiety and I don't know if I'm coping in the most healthy way. I am partying a little too hard probably," she revealed on "The Doctors."
In addition to her partying, Stodden she indulges in medical marijuana and takes anti-anxiety medication "otherwise I literally feel like I'll jump out the window."
"If I continue down this path, I'm going to end up [in a bad place," she admitted.
The 22-year-old star explained she hit a rough patch after suffering a miscarriage last year and is now dealing with her ongoing divorce from her much older husband, Doug Hutchison.
The separated pair married when she was just 16-years-old and he was 51.
"My coping mechanism, I feel could literally lead to a disastrous, vicious situation," she said on the show.
She concluded, "I'll take all the therapy I can get."