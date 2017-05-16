Former 'Deadliest Catch' star Jake Harris has a warrant out for his arrest

Police are on the hunt for former “Deadliest Catch” star Jake Harris, who failed to show up in court on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 31-year-old star was due in court Friday to face charges, but he was nowhere to be found.

Fox News can confirm that Harris, who formerly appeared on the hit Discovery Channel series, had a bench warrant placed on him by a Maricopa County judge following his failure to appear in court on May 12, 2017.

According to TMZ, he was scheduled to appear to answer to allegations including two felony drug possession charges. Harris was allegedly caught last month after he took off with a vehicle that belonged to his friend. When police found him the next day, he was reportedly in possession of both Xanax and crystal meth.

Many fans of the hit TV series may remember Jake as the son of the late captain Phil Harris. Phil died in 2010 of an apparent stroke. Following the loss of his father at age 24, Jake told PEOPLE Magazine, “I’m going to be looking at that [captain’s] chair in a different way. We definitely talked about it, but I just didn’t think it would happen so soon. That’s definitely something where I would take over and take the responsibility.”

However, Harris never ended up in the captain’s chair, with his older brother Josh, who purchased and operated the family ship the Cornelia Marie. The ship and most of its crew stopped appearing on “Deadliest Catch” soon after Phil’s death. In November 2016, Jake’s brother Josh took to social media to tell fans Jake was in the ICU following an attack and robbery committed against him. Josh continued to regularly update followers on Jake’s condition at the time.

“I have some terrible news today. My brother was jumped last night and some individuals decided to beat him pretty good, which is a terrible, terrible thing,” Josh said in a Facebook video. “Some individuals beat him to the point where it cracked his skull from his forehead all the way back to where you would be balding as an individual.”

Two people were arrested in connection to the violent incident shortly after it was reported.

Local Seattle news network KIRO 7 reported that Jake was released from the hospital in January and was recovering well.

It’s unclear at this time why Harris didn’t show up for his May 12 court date. The Facebook page previously updated by Jake’s brother Josh has not shared a post since May 11 and has made no mention of the recent charges against the former reality star.