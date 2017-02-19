Elizabeth Hurley opens up about being fit at 51 and ex-Hugh Grant

Don't expect Elizabeth Hurley to give up her secret for staying in shape -- she doesn't have one!

ET caught up with the 51-year-old actress at an Unforgettable Evening benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about how she manages to stay so ageless.

"I don't think there is any secret, really, is there?" Hurley shared. "We all know, it's not going to bed too late, not drinking too much alcohol, eating lots of vegetables, all those sorts of things."

Staying sexy is another story however, as "The Royals" star says the quality comes from self-confidence.

"[Sexiness comes from] their point of view and how they present themselves," she said.

The mother of one also opened up about her ex, Hugh Grant, and the friendship they've maintained since their headline-making split in 2000.

"We are best friends," she confessed. "We look out for each other."

Hurley spoke more about her relationship with Grant during a 2015 interview on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," where she called the actor "annoying" and "grumpy" -- but a "10" in bed!