Jessica Simpson credits 'sex' as the secret to feeling good about her body

Jessica Simpson has a no-nonsense approach to feeling confident about her figure.

“Sex,” told the 36-year-old fashion designer to ET while promoting the Jessica Simpson Collection charity event at Dillard’s in her native hometown of Waco, Texas.

However, when it came to spilling the secret behind her lasting marriage to husband Eric Johnson, she was a little more hesitant to share.

“I can’t give you that away or you’ll all have a sexy marriage like me,” she responded.

Simpson did, however, get candid on the simple ways she looks and feels red-carpet ready all the time. She credited her signature wavy blonde tresses to “Texas” and revealed that “family” is the reason behind her toned legs. Simpson also said a “push up bra” gives her chest the perfect boost it needs to rock risqué, dangerously low-cut dresses that showcase her slim shape.

And while Simpson has been keeping busy these days running a successful fashion empire, all while being a hands-on mom to 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old son Ace, she hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of returning to music.

“Well, I can’t let all of my secrets out, but there is a lot of music that you are about to hear as soon as I want you to hear it,” she said.