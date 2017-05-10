Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might actually run for president

With Donald Trump, a one-time TV star, now in the White House, the stage is set for others in Hollywood to consider throwing their hat into the political arena. The latest celebrity considering making the pivot is none other than the highest-paid actor in the business, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Previously, The Washington Post ran an op-ed in which the writer suggested the “Baywatch” star might be a particularly formidable and interesting candidate for the presidency at some point in the future.

“I think that it’s a real possibility” the 45-year-old actor recently told GQ Magazine when asked about the suggestion.

The White House may have to seriously up its home gym game to accommodate the needs of the former wrestling star, as he’s now being vocal about a possible shift to politics.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility. Remember, Trump hosted “Celebrity Apprentice,” Ronald Reagan was a former Hollywood man turned president and Arnold Schwarzenegger quickly rose to political acumen as the governor of California. The point is, it’s happened before. He wouldn’t even be the first “president Johnson.”

Johnson steered clear of endorsing a candidate in the 2016 election. He told GQ both candidates, Hillary Clinton and Trump, asked him to back them.

“I feel like I'm in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement," Johnson told the magazine. "But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen….I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn't want to do.”

Johnson has made it clear in the past that politics is something that is on his mind.

“I love my country, I’m extremely patriotic and I also feel, especially now, leadership is so important, great leadership is so important, respected leadership is so important,” Johnson told Reuters last year.

It’s not as though the “Fate of the Furious” star hasn’t faced political controversy with aplomb yet either. Earlier this year, one of the muscle man’s sponsors, Under Armor, was under fire when its CEO praised President Trump on TV. Many of the current administration’s critics were quick to ask the star if his support of the brand meant support of the 45th president. In a surprisingly diplomatic and eloquent post on his Instagram, Johnson defended his position and quieted critics on both sides of the aisle.

Perhaps the next feat The Rock will overcome won’t be in the gym or on the big screen. Perhaps it will be in D.C.