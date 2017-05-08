'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham sparks controversy at MTV Awards with Bollywood-inspired look

Farrah Abraham stirred controversy when she arrived at Sunday's MTV Movie and TV Awards wearing a Bollywood-inspired dress.

The 25-year-old “Teen Mom OG” star wore a three-piece pink and gold sari featuring a headpiece and a bindi on the red carpet. The look was by Taal Boutique & Bridal, according to TooFab.com.

But some viewers were not feeling the reality star's ensemble.

Critics took to social media to express anger over Abraham’s outfit. Some accused her of cultural appropriation.

This is the last person I ever want to see wearing indian clothes & representing Bollywood anything #gross #farrahabraham https://t.co/8eqmPzTQ5D — Kaitlin Elizabeth (@kaitlinram1003) May 8, 2017

The mother of 8-year-old Sophia told TooFab that she “wanted to bring culture to the red carpet” and wasn’t worried “at all” about any backlash for the look.

“I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences,” she said, adding that the gown made her feel “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!”

Abraham previously told Fox News she isn’t worried about any negative comments she may receive for her ever-changing appearance.

“I’m speaking proof that you can be a mother, you can be strong, you can be sexy, you can be whatever you want,” she said. “You can be fearless. So yes, all moms can get their sexy back, like Justin Timberlake.”

