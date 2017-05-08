Entertainment

Streaming

Netflix renews Selena Gomez's controversial '13 Reasons Why' for second season

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.  (Reuters)

Netflix has decided to renew the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday it picked up controversial series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

Netflix does not release ratings information but "13 Reasons Why" has definitely proven to be a conversation-starting drama.

The show has been criticized for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

Gomez defended her series telling the Associated Press in April, "“We stayed very true to the book. That’s initially what Jay Asher created, a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that’s what we wanted to do," she said.

"We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] going to come no matter what," she added.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

