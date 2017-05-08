Netflix renews Selena Gomez's controversial '13 Reasons Why' for second season

Netflix has decided to renew the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday it picked up controversial series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

Netflix does not release ratings information but "13 Reasons Why" has definitely proven to be a conversation-starting drama.

The show has been criticized for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

Gomez defended her series telling the Associated Press in April, "“We stayed very true to the book. That’s initially what Jay Asher created, a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that’s what we wanted to do," she said.

"We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] going to come no matter what," she added.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.