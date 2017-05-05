Julianne Hough shares video of getting wisdom teeth removed

For flashback Friday, Julianne Hough got really personal.
The 28-year-old dancer and actress shared a video on Friday via Instagram where she’s spotted getting her wisdom teeth taken out. Hough revealed that the procedure took place in December 2016.
#FBF to December when I got my wisdom teeth taken out! I obviously had the Met Ball on my mind so I thought I would share this week since it just happened this past Monday! Haha ENJOY! "Hello my beautiful people! I just wanted to inform an exclusive of my Met Ball fashion look!" 😂 "Now and Then is my top Priority" 👍🏼 "I actually know the words" - those who know me know that I don't know the words to any songs! Haha 😂 #theaccountant
She also joked with fans that the look would have been perfect for the Met Gala, which recently took place on May 1 in New York City.
The annual event stirred headlines for celebrities, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, showing plenty of skin to photographers in attendance.
Other stars, like Madonna, Rihanna and Katy Perry also failed to impress with their over-the-top ensembles.
This isn’t the first time Hough has opened up to fans about keeping her pearly whites in check. In 2011 and 2013, she tweeted about her visits to the dentist.
It's teeth cleaning time at the dentist... Haha sorry TMI...? http://plixi.com/p/80927851— Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) March 1, 2011
Dentist appt... :(— Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) April 29, 2013