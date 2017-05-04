Taylor Swift breaks her social media silence with Instagram post

It seems Taylor Swift isn't quite ready to shake off her fans. The pop star returned to Instagram after a two month hiatus and shared a post with her 101 million followers.

The 27-year-old superstar took to the social media site to promote the group Haim’s latest song, “Want You Back.” Haim has long been part of Swift’s squad of pals.

The “Blank Space” singer included screengrab of a shot of her phone playing the new single.

On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️ @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

The post showed the song was 13 seconds in, which is no coincidence. In 2009, Swift told MTV 13 is her lucky number.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first number one song had a 13-second intro," she said. "Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

Swift’s fans were ecstatic to see the star back on social media after a long hiatus. Her last post before Wednesday’s was a similar snap posted eight weeks ago to promote her friend Lorde’s tune.

g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Swift’s Wednesday Instagram post had 485,000 favorites and counting.

Fans chimed in with thousands of comments.

One fan wrote, “You are back!!!” Another chimed in, “YOU’RE ALIVE.”

“Yes, we want you back tay tay,” one Swift fan added.

Swift used to post on her social media accounts several times per week but she has drastically trimmed down her posts in recent months. Her last tweet was on January 29.

The starlet has also been spotted less out and about. Paparazzi last snapped shots of her on January 11 heading to a work out class.

Some fans have speculated that Swift plans to make a big return once she has a new project to promote. Her friend Ed Sheeran hinted that may be at the end of the year.



"Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he told BBC News in March.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.