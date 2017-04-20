Cooking with 'Friends': Carley Shimkus' apple cake

CARLEY SHIMKUS’ GRANDMA’S APPLE CAKE

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1½ c. sugar

2 c. flour

1¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

¾ c. canola oil

4 c. granny smith apples

1 c. chopped walnuts



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Peel and dice apples.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs and sugar at high speed for 4-5 minutes or until firm.

Sift together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Add to egg and sugar mixture. Add oil and mix at medium speed until smooth. Fold in apples and nuts. Note that the batter will be thick.

Spread batter in ungreased 13”x9” pan.

Bake for 55 minutes to 1 hour.