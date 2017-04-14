Video of a man seeing the world in color for the first time goes viral! And it's all thanks to Enchroma glasses.

FROM THE COMPANY:

The only specialty eyewear that alleviates red-green color blindness, enhancing colors without the compromise of color accuracy.

Creating the lens started out as computer simulations, constructing sophisticated models that simulated colors and the extent of color vision deficiency. To create this model, Enchroma utilized the latest research on the genetics of color blindness and various anomalies related to photopigments, and linked these into a model where it gives the effect on how people with red or green color blindness perceive colors.

The second step was to solve the problem by designing an optimal filter, targeting specific photopigments. Enchroma created a (patent pending) method called ‘multinotch’ filtering, cutting out sharp wavelengths of light to enhance specific colors. Enchroma lenses separate the overlapping red and green cones, helping improve vision for people who have difficulty seeing reds and greens.