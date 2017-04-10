'The True Jesus' by David Limbaugh

From the publisher: David Limbaugh, the New York Times bestselling author of Jesus on Trial and The Emmaus Code, now approaches the question of Jesus Christ's divinity--In what sense was Jesus God? How do we know?--with the same precise, methodical form of enquiry he has employed in his career as lawyer and law professor. Examining the New Testament closely, Limbaugh zeroes in on esoteric passages not commonly linked to Jesus Christ's divinity and draws forth startling new evidence that Jesus was Creator--not created.