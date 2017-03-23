Cooking with 'Friends': Mike Emanuel's Spanakopita

EMANUEL'S SPANAKOPITA

Ingredients:

2 bags of fresh spinach

1 bunch of dill

1 bunch of parsley

1 bunch of scallions, chopped

3 sticks butter

1 lb. feta cheese, crumbled

1 c. fontinella Cheese, grated

16 oz. cottage cheese

1 package filo dough, thawed and covered with a dish towel to keep moist

6 large eggs, beaten

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Steam cook the spinach, then make sure all liquid is removed from spinach. Wash and drain the dill and parsley. Then chop the spinach, dill and parsley.

In a large skillet, cook scallions in one stick of melted butter for 5 minutes. Add the scallions to the chopped dill, parsley & spinach in a large bowl.

With an electric mixer, cream together the cottage cheese, feta and fontinella cheeses with the eggs in a large bowl. Add the creamed mixture to the vegetable mixture and mix well.

Melt 1-2 sticks of butter in a saucepan. Butter a 9”x13” baking dish. Brush butter onto filo dough one layer at a time and place 7 layers on the bottom of the baking dish. Put the spinach mixture on top of the 7 layers and then repeat the 7 layers buttered on top.

Press filo together to seal edges. Score the top layers of filo into rectangles with a knife. Bake in the oven for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown.

