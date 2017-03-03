Holly Madison: I'm ready to have baby number three

Holly Madison may have just given birth about six months ago to her second child, but she’s already thinking about baby number three.

“We definitely want more kids,” said the 37-year-old former Playboy Playmate to In Touch Weekly.

“We’re going to wait a little bit, get used to this one, and then see what happens,” she said.

Madison and her husband, 41-year-old event producer Pasquale Rotella, welcomed baby boy Forest on Aug. 7. They also share a three-year-old daughter named Rainbow.

When the celebrity news magazine asked Madison how many kids she plans on having, she revealed, “I’m just going to see how many we have time for before I get too old, I guess!”

Madison released a new memoir, “The Vegas Diaries,” in 2016 while she was pregnant with Forest. It was also at that time she responded to critics, like former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, who accused her of lying about her experiences at the Playboy Mansion and her involvement with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

“Well it’s definitely my own take. That’s what unique about my stories,” she told Fox News. “They’re based on my experiences. It was everything I went through. Not everyone who criticizes me was there during those moments in my life. They didn’t witness everything I witnessed. I think those people are commenting now because they’re embarrassed themselves”

“They don’t want things I said to reflect them,” she added. “Who knows what they’re telling other people, honestly. Some people are just uncomfortable with the truth coming out, but that’s not any of my concern. I don’t care what other people’s problems are with my experiences. I’m just sharing my stories.”