The Weeknd enjoys Paris with girlfriend Selena Gomez as ex Bella Hadid stays nearby

Bella Hadid just can’t seem to avoid ex-boyfriend The Weekend and his new love, Selena Gomez...even overseas.

The model, 20, and her former beau, 27, both happen to be in Paris this week and are staying just a few blocks from one another.

As People points out, the “Starboy” crooner and Gomez, 24, were spotted leaving their hotel, La Réserve, on Monday night. The five-star lodging is a few minutes’ walk from Hotel George V, where Hadid is staying.

BELLA HADID ON HER EX: 'I WILL ALWAYS LOVE HIM'

But the exes are in town for different reasons: He’ll play the latest date of his Legend of the Fall tour on Tuesday, while she’s in the French capital for Fashion Week.

They broke up last November.

This isn’t the first time the two have awkwardly ended up in the same place since calling it quits. Both attended Yams Day, a memorial concert for the late A$AP Yams, at Madison Square Garden in January.

if they don't have a story, they gon' make one... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 28, 2017

While neither has explicitly commented on the fact that they’re both in Paris at the same time, The Weeknd’s latest tweet seems to show that he’s annoyed at the coverage of his whereabouts.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.