Bella Hadid on her ex: 'I will always love him'

It looks like Bella Hadid may still be hurting over her breakup with ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

The 20-year-old model told Teen Vogue in an interview published Monday that despite calling it quits, she "will always love him.”

Thank you to an angel @elainewelteroth Beyond getting this cover, I feel so grateful everyday to have met you, connected and become so close with such a beautiful soul like you--inside and out!!!! I love you! The LOVE issue! With my best friend @jessejostark shot by @studio_jackson what more could I ask for! Thank u xo A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:52am PST

“It was my first breakup…and so public,” said Hadid. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him.”

“Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build,” Hadid added.

Hadid and the 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, called it quits last November after nearly two years together. A source told Us Weekly at the time that their conflicting schedules were to blame for the failed relationship.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his ['Starboy'] album,” explained the source. “They really tried to make it work.”

The duo remained seemingly amicable since the split and first crossed paths publicly at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris just weeks after the breakup. The televised show revealed The Weeknd performing on the catwalk while Hadid walked passed him in lingerie.

The celebrity news magazine also reported that in January, The Weeknd was photographed kissing Selena Gomez while leaving a Santa Monica restaurant together. Hadid reportedly responded with an unapologetic post on Instagram featuring her waving a middle finger at the camera.

A week later, Hadid and The Weeknd were then spotted again at a social setting in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but it was unclear whether the exes crossed paths.