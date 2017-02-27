Entertainment

Meek Mill reportedly tells homeless man to do pushups for $20 in video

Meek Mill performs during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015.

Meek Mill appears to offer a homeless man money only if he does pushups in a since-deleted video the rapper shared on his Instagram page.

Fans captured and posted Mill's Instagram Story video where he reportedly tells an elderly homeless man to do 20 pushups or he won't give him money.

"No, no, no give me 10 pushups and I'll give you 20 dollars right now," Mill allegedly said in the video while several people can be heard laughing and cheering. "We ain't giving out no free money. Go ahead."

The man at first does not believe the rapper and his friends but eventually does the 20 pushups. The video does not show if he received any money or not.

A rep for Mill did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fans blasted the rapper's alleged behavior on Twitter.

