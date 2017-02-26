Jennifer Aniston tears up while honoring Bill Paxton during in memoriam segment

Jennifer Aniston held back tears while introducing the in memoriam segment at Sunday night's Academy Awards.

The segment, which remembers those in Hollywood we lost this year, was especially emotional as 61-year-old actor Bill Paxton died suddenly Saturday due to complications from surgery. The news of his death was announced hours before the show.

"As was our beloved friend who left us yesterday, Bill Paxton, all were loved and all will be missed," Aniston said.

Singer Sara Bareilles performed Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" during the emotional segment.

The Oscars paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, Mary Tyler Moore, John Hurt and many others in Hollywood that died this year.