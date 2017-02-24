'Price Is Right' contestant confuses host Drew Carey for Bob Barker

Looks like one contestant needed a refresher on who's been hosting “The Price Is Right” for almost 10 years.

On the Feb. 24 taping of the game show, contestant Grace was eager to guess the price of a waterproof camera with built-in Wi-Fi.

“2,000 Bob!” she yelled to current host Drew Carey, in reference to 93-year-old former host Bob Barker, who hosted the CBS show from 1972 to 2007, making it the longest-running game show in North America.

AARON PAUL, DREW CAREY TACKLE 'PRICE IS RIGHT'

“I’ve been doing this show for almost 10 years,” chuckled the 58-year-old.

“I’m so sorry!” responded Grace, who quickly realized her error.

“Carey. Drew Carey. Nice to meet you,” joked Carey, who went to shake the contestant’s hand.

Grace would ultimately lose, as the camera had a retail price of $900.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Drew Carey took over the hosting reins from Barker in 2007. “The Price Is Right” celebrated its 60th anniversary in November 2016.

On the same week, contestant Kenneth became emotional when he met Carey, telling the current host over and over that he loves him.

“You know, I’m just grateful to be on this show, and I’m grateful to stand next to you,” said Kenneth.

