Carrie Underwood admits to applying makeup on her husband

When you live in Carrie Underwood’s home, everyone gets glammed up — including her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher.

“I have actually put makeup on my husband,” said the 33-year-old singer to InStyle while playing the beauty edition of Never Have I Ever. “He plays hockey, so sometimes he gets bruises or cuts on his face and stuff like that. And if we have a red carpet, I’ll be like, ‘Can I take care of that?”

“He’s going to kill me,” she joked.

But it turns out that the mother of 1-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher is the perfect person to ask for a quick makeover.

“I’m my own glam squad before shows,” Underwood explained. “Makeup on stage is a little bit different then, like doing the red carpet or something like that. The lights are so harsh you can kind of just get away with wearing a lot. And I like that. I’m good at putting a lot of makeup on my face.”

Underwood also cuts her own hair “semi-regularly,” but she too can go a little overboard with the scissors.

“It’s a never-ending cycle of badness,” she added.

It looks like Underwood will have some extra time to perfect her skills. The country crooner told PEOPLE Magazine she was going on a break to focus on her family.

“I’m really excited about that, because you don’t know where you’re going to go,” she said.

“I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next time to be amazing, so I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play. I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!’”