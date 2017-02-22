'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines planning to leave Waco?

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may not stay in Waco, Texas, forever.

The pair revealed at an event on Tuesday that they are considering relocating as their four kids grow.

The couple films their hit HGTV show in Waco, where they shape up homes in need of updates. They said they would consider leaving Texas for at least some time.

“We’ve got four young babies and so the farther we get from home, it makes it almost impossible for us to figure out how to keep everything in balance or in line,” Chip told PEOPLE at a master class hosted at the couple’s Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco.

He said he’d be interested in moving to Las Vegas.

“I think the kids would really appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, his wife Joanna had a different location in mind.

“New York City. I think it would be fun,” she revealed.

Chip said in some ways, Waco is the perfect mix for them.

“Waco is our meet in the middle spot: half big city, half tropical —maybe not. We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community,” he said. “Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out.”

Though they have no immediate plans to leave the Lone Star State, if they did depart Waco, it would likely have a big impact on the community.

Waco has become a more popular vacation destination since “Fixer Upper” began airing in 2013. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ nearby bed and breakfast sold out of 2017 reservations within an hour of opening bookings back in August 2016. Additionally, some of the homes seen on the show have become popular vacation rentals.