Jimmy Kimmel says not everyone in Hollywood is ‘very liberal’

As Jimmy Kimmel prepares to host the Oscars on Sunday, he got candid on whether audiences can expect politically-fueled speeches this year.

“It depends on the speech, you know?” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that you’ve got a group of people who are largely very liberal, although I will say, the first time I hosted the Emmys, I had a joke about there being no Republicans in the room, and a surprisingly big group of people clapped when I asked if there were Republicans, and I was a little bit thrown by it.”

“So I don’t think the audience in its entirety is as liberal as people in Middle America imagine it is,” added the 49-year-old TV host. “But the celebrities, most of them are pretty liberal.”

However, Kimmel said that Democrats in Hollywood may have a hard time outshining one leading lady with their speeches.

“If I was nominated and I was going to stand on that stage, I think I’d be intimidated by how good Meryl Streep’s [Golden Globes] speech was, so I’d probably keep my mouth shut when it comes down to it,” he said.

The 67-year-old actress is nominated for her 20th Oscar.

The Academy Awards will be televised Feb. 26.