Lisa Rinna posts nude selfie, deletes it... and then reposts it

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna seems to really want to prove she doesn’t care what people think.

The soap opera actress turned reality star took to Instagram to post a completely nude selfie – with her chest pixilated and a chair strategically placed to cover her. She then quickly deleted the photo… and then reposted it.

The star took to Instagram to explain her actions writing, “It's back. I got scared then I said I'm 53 -- zero f---s given!”

In her post, Rinna referenced Playboy’s recent decision to reinstate nude pictorials. The star has posed for the magazine.

“Congrats to @playboy for going back to nudes,” she wrote. “The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!#thefemalebodyisbeautiful#allshapesandsizes #loveyourself#loveyourbody.”

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Rinna is married to Harry Hamlin and has two daughters.