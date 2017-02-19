'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' title confirmed to be plural and fans are freaking out

After much speculation, we now know that the title for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is referring to multiple individuals.

Because Jedi is both the singular and plural form of the word, there was a debate about how many Jedi were being referred to in the title for "Episode VIII." Finally, foreign-language posters let the cat out of the bag.

READ: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' Gets Official Title

Thanks to the conjugation of adjectives in French, German and Spanish, there is no longer a question that there is more than one last Jedi in the film.

"Star Wars: Los Ultimos Jedi," the Spanish poster reads. If it was referring to one Jedi, the title would have read "El Ultimo Jedi."

But one question still remains: Who will the Jedi be?

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Dern Opens Up About Carrie Fisher & 'Star Wars: Episode VIII': 'What an Incredible Gift'

The film will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she continues her epic journey with Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the next chapter of their saga.

The movie will also carry on the legacy of "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher, who finished shooting scenes for the film before her death in December.

"Star Wars: Episode VIII -- The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.