Reba McEntire still in touch with cast of 'Reba' 10 years later: Where are they now?

Reba McEntire had already reached superstar status in the country music world by the time she landed the leading role on "Reba." But it was the hit sitcom that brought the country star into millions of households across the nation.

10 years after the show went off the air on Feb. 18 2007, McEntire told us she's still in touch with all of her old co-stars.

While they keep in touch in their personal lives, don't expect the co-stars to come back together for a "Reba" reboot.

McEntire told us a remake would be "impossible" because all of the former "Reba" stars are too busy.

"It would be very hard to do a 'Reba' reboot because Steve Howey is on 'Shameless,' Melissa [Peterman] is really busy on 'Baby Daddy'...Chris Rich is doing a movie in Oklahoma right now," McEntire shared told Fox News. "Joana Garcia just had a second baby and is loving life."

She added, "I stay in touch with all of them."

In fact, she had just gotten together with "most of the crew" of "Reba" for a friend's birthday party.

"Out of all the things I get to do, whether its' music, TV, Broadway, whatever it is, making the friends and getting to stay in touch with them that's the icing on the cake."

McEntire got us thinking. Where are the stars of "Reba" today?